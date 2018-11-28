Clear

Discussing Line 3

With a potential impact on the environment, people in Rochester are speaking up about the pipeline.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 11:56:04 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 11:56:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

less than one week ago á a major scientific report was released á warning climate change could shrink the economy by 10ápercent if global warming is not stopped. now á minnesotans are tackling the issue by fighting the construction of a billioná dollar oil pipeline that could contribute to pollution. here in rochester... a handful of people got together to discuss ways to fight enbridge line 3. the plan is to organize a chapter of mán 3á50 áá a group that combats climate change áá to protect "why are we allowing this to come through our state when we have other efforts we should put our minds to, again with the renewable energies." mná350 is always looking for more people to help with their advocacy. they encourage residents to spread the word by writing letters... supporting resistance camps in northern minnesota and signing pledge cards online.//// next on kimt news three at
Community Events