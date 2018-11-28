Speech to Text for Counterfeit currency

home./// sometime on sunday á rochester police say a fake 20ádollar bill was passed at the holiday gas station on the corner of 7th street and north broadway. then... early tuesday á they say a 30á year old man tried using a fake (1áhundred dollar bill at mcdonalds on second street southwest. when police arrived á the man said he didn't know it was counterfeit. now á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how both business owners and customers can be on the lookout for any fake bills. on the scene take a look at this twenty dollar bill. this is real... but would you be able to tell the difference between this and counterfeit money? it's something business owners have to be on the lookout for all the time. "it's just like... bells and whistles go off in your head, something's a little sketchy, something's a little off with the person." as the owner of this comic book store... craig cotten says he's encountered fake money just a few times in his many years of being a business owner. but it's still something he watches out for. "with the holiday season upon us right now, you really got to be vigilant. there's gonna be more and more desperate people out there. be careful, have a heads up." he is not the only one who's experienced it á á brian, a bartender at glynner's pub says his boss recently encounted a fake 100 dollar bill. "person came in and used it. our boss found it. it was fake print, crumpled up, a little oversized, wasn't the right 100 dollar. paper was different." the u.s. currency education programs also recommends making sure a twenty dollar bill is real by feeling the paper and moving your finger across the note. it should be rough from the printing process. more resources can be found on uscurrency.go v. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. developing story new developments tonight