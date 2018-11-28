Speech to Text for Ringing bells for a cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before./// it is the season of giving. and all of us at kimt news three are getting in the spirit. today we were at the crossroads hyá vee in rochester... ringing the bells... raising money for the salvation army's red kettle campaign. the money goes toward helping those in need through services like housing assistance... and food "it feels good when you give, your heart also grows and its just really helpful and its fun and you know you're doing a great thing and it just brings joy into your own world too." and kimt news three was also out ringing bells for the red kettle campaign in mason city. it's very fitting that this falls on what's known as "giving tuesday." it falls on the tuesday after thanksgiving... and is an effort to encourage people to donate to charities during the holiday season.xxx i feel like people have given to me in rough times so helping out feels great. so far this giving tuesday... more than 300á million dollars has been raised for nonáprofit organizations around the world./// next in sports... why two iowa hawkeye athletes are done competing for the season. plus... the clear lake basketball teams played host to west hancock tonight... we have the highlights./// high school