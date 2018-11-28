Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the cold mornings continue with lows in the teens and single digits. the winds are much calmer this morning which means the wind chill isn't as bas as what we have seen for the last few days. snow chances will return with accumulations ranging from a dusting to around half an inch. this can lead to just enough snow for some patchy slick spots on your afternoon and overnight commute. temperatures will be climbing for the next couple of days, bringing highs back into the upper 30's on friday. another round of winter weather is headed our way for the weekend. saturday will feature a rain snow mix chance along with ice. this will transition to all snow for the later afternoon and overnight into sunday. there should be some more measurable snow by sunday, but the numbers are still uncertain. next week will stay cold as well with highs in the 20's and lows in the teens. today: mostly cloudy/light snow highs: upper 20s. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: light snow á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: