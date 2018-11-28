Speech to Text for Keeping up with the growing workforce

and the conversation about addressing the workforce shortage didn't end there. a program called pipeline is part of the minnesota department of labor and industry. and today á it's coming to southeastern minnesota. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there to find out how they plan to do it. on the scene employers in the southeastern minnesota region are meeting up here at the wood lake meeting center to talk about challenges they're facing in the employment process. "our primary service is to the immigrant and refugee communities." armin budimlic is executive director of intercultural mutual assistance association. his company is already benefitting from a pipeline grant... and he says it took the away the burden of paying for oná theájob training for their employees. "this customized training online at rctc in 6 to 9 months obtained a community health worker certificate which is a 17 credit course." but he's here to learn (more about what pipeline can offer á to network between employers á and discuss challenges employers are facing. "most of our incoming staff are millennials, so finding that balance between not being able to provide healthcare insurance and also competing with other larger employers and what they offer." "we're finding that some area employers are actually competing with employers in other industries in finding workers with those skills." pipeline can support employers develop a training program that pairs instruction with onátheájob training... which they're finding makes a big difference in building a workforce. "individuals that participate in a program like this are less likely to leave. they see the investment that their employers are making within them. they're beginning to see their own career path so they're excited to stay and grow with that company." the meeting was also a networking opportunity for employers. about 20 different representative s attended today. in rochester annalise johnson kimt