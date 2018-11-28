Speech to Text for River City Renaissance project moves forward

3. developing story new developments tonight in the river city renaissance project. the city council is moving forward with plans to transform the city's downtown area... but it hasn't been an easy road to get here. gá8 development was the original developer for the project... then gatehouse capitol took over. then one year ago today á the project was at the center of another bidding war... and the city council actually chose g8 development again. during that time... several deadlines were extended... and then passed by á causing a lot of confusion for the public. at the end of october á the city terminated their agreement with gá8 after the developers failed to provide proof they could fund the project. today the mason city city council is approving to enter into a preá development agreement for the hotel portion of the project... with former developers gatehouse capitol. káiámát news three's brian tabick was in the special council meeting where council members voted five to one in favor of moving forward. on the scene natural sound at this city council meeting... there are mixed opionions when it comes to river city renaissance project. i'm here today to reaffirm our support for the downtown project. what im asking you to do is due diligence for the long haul to make sure it's going to survive. some of those in favor of the the plan are "visit mason city"... the chamber of commerce... and number of store managers in the southbridge mall. a place like this, there isn't anything like this in the area. i think you'd have to go two hours in any direction, you won't find a facility like this. the few that spoke out against the project have concerns about the developers gatehouse capital... the state funding... or how much tax dollars are going to be used. those with the city say over the last several years... the project has already cost nearly 900 thousand dollars. it is going to be a tax burden. we heard that here at the council table almost a year ago. the council has voted five to one in favor of the project. city leaders are reá assuring the citizens that something needs to be done in the mall and that the 250 thousand dollars the city has give to gatehouse capital will be reembursed once the project is funded. when i read this in her gate house is interested again and we looked at it on my first questions was well what about the first hundred and $50,000 understand $150,000 was we gave them and if we broke it they don't know anything back and they said will give it back if we go back into this will rebate that first and $50,000 also and there's nothing that says they have to do that other than just their word city administrator aaron burnett says despite speaking to over a dozen developers... there are a lot of benefits of moving forward with gatehouse as the hotel developer. it brings the data upátoá date. it brings renderings it brings flag that with the hotel would carry. though there are still issues that need to be ironed out... i just don't get the white weren't told about being on payments bounce checks from october 1 week in october. a majority of the people still want to see the project move forward. i really my deepest intention is to say let's go get the thing done make it happen. the next step in the project is for the city and gathouse to workout a full development agreement for the project. those on the council say they don't have a time limit on when they will work out the full agreement