Speech to Text for Preventing dryer fires

just after 6 this morning á rochester firefighters extinguished a dryer fire in the 7áhundred block of 11th avenue southeast. luckily á this particular fire only caused about 750á dollars in damage and nobody was hurt. brooke in big mo but as kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out á dryer fires can be very dangerous... but they can be avoided.xxx raqueláim finding out that preventing a fire in your home could be as easy as turning off the dryer at night... or making sure vents are cleaned.xxx "the national fire protection association reported between 2010 and 2014 an estimation of almost 16000 dryer or washing machine fires per year." and from those almost 16 thousand fires, came about 13 deaths, 440 injuries, and 238 million dollars in property damage a year. "yeah, we do get calls to dryer fires. that's not an uncommon thing." the number one cause of these fires is failure to clean the dryer. "you want to make sure that you're operating your dryer always with that lint filter in place and that you're cleaning the lint filter after every load of laundry cleaning the lint from the filter also removing any lint or debris that collected around the drum also another really important maitenence part is making sure that the vent on the outside is clean and not obstructed." she also suggests cleaning your vent (piping at least once a year. "but if you do notice that your dryer is starting to take longer to dry than it normally does, that may be an indication that the vent piping needs to be cleaned." and always be prepared for the worst. "make sure that you have escape plans at least 2 ways out from every room in your house and another important part about that escape plan is having a meeting place where your family will meet if they have to evacuate the home." getting your vent piping cleaned should be done by a professional. but like the fire captain said... the best way you can personally keep a dryer fire from happening is by changing the lint filter after every single use. i even keep a little trash can over here to make it more convienent for me to do so! reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke... one last fire safety tip for you before you head off to bed this evening, shut your bedroom door. studies show that fire spreads slower when doors are shut in