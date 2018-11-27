Clear

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Posted: Tue Nov 27 20:55:41 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 20:55:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

action high school basketball was back in action tonight and those in clear lake were treated to two games for the price of one. the student section was ready to rock and roll for this one. we open up play in the second half where sara faber gets the putback for the lions. then jaden ainley kicks to the corner to lexy fasbender who gets the three to rattle in. but west fork won't go down without a fight as sammie washington is able to sink the contested shot. mackenzie fessler also finds her way around the traffic for the layáin. but it wouldn't be nearly enough as the clear lake girls take the 62 to 30 victory to improve to two and oh on the year before traveling to clarion on friday. the boys were also part of the doubleá header action. opening seconds of the first quarter á mitchell halloran likes it and knocks the three down from on top of the key. then drew enke answers with a three of his own off the assist from tate storbeck. then the lions take the ball out of bounds with a nice find to kody kearns for the easy bucket. and clear lake starts off one and oh
