Clear

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Tue Nov 27 17:16:55 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 17:16:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

the frigid onslaught continues as cold air will remain dominant into the evening and overnight hours. lows will, once again, drop near 10 degrees with wind chills keeping things dangerously brisk. clouds will begin to part slightly with winds coming into from the west around 5 to 10 mph. our next chance for snow returns wednesday afternoon, becoming steadier by the evening hours. as of now, the heavies of the snow looks to remain north of iá90 with accumulations topping off near 1". the week will then finish off with temperatures rising back into the upper 30s by friday. the next wintry event looks to hit this weekend beginning overnight friday and through saturday. a chance for a wintry mixture could make roadways very slick, especially early saturday and sunday mornings. there remains a chance for snowfall coming back into the work week. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: increasing clouds/pm snow highs: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: snow
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
Community Events