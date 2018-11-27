Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the frigid onslaught continues as cold air will remain dominant into the evening and overnight hours. lows will, once again, drop near 10 degrees with wind chills keeping things dangerously brisk. clouds will begin to part slightly with winds coming into from the west around 5 to 10 mph. our next chance for snow returns wednesday afternoon, becoming steadier by the evening hours. as of now, the heavies of the snow looks to remain north of iá90 with accumulations topping off near 1". the week will then finish off with temperatures rising back into the upper 30s by friday. the next wintry event looks to hit this weekend beginning overnight friday and through saturday. a chance for a wintry mixture could make roadways very slick, especially early saturday and sunday mornings. there remains a chance for snowfall coming back into the work week. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: increasing clouds/pm snow highs: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: snow á minor