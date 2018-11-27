Clear

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

RCTC learns how to prepare to adapt students for a changing workforce.

unemployment rate is (below the national average. but... there's still a demand for workers. the minnesota state chancellor says within the next decade... there will be more than oneá million additional jobs in the state. so he is touring the state... talking about how to fill the work force gap. today... he spoke at rochester community and technical college about how the school can expand community partnerships to help build the region's labor force. he says twoá year colleges like rácátác play a significant role because they already contribute a high number of graduates to the workforce.xxx but we know that is not enough so it's institutions like rochester community and technical college who will have to figure out how they can expand their portfolio of programming. the chancellor also spoke at winona state university
