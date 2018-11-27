Clear

RFD Wants Community Input

The Rochester Fire Dept. is reaching out to the community it serves

Posted: Tue Nov 27 16:45:35 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 16:45:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for RFD Wants Community Input

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/// the rochester fire department wants to hear from you as they prepare for the future. they're looking for input from community members as they put a together a strategic plan. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox was at today's public meeting and has more.xxx our community is changing rapidly, dramatically and differently. an evolving community has local leaders looking to take a different approach to as they work to protect and serve rochester. what's happening now and what are the future opportunities and threats. so fire chief eric kerska is holding community meetings this week to get your input as they craft a strategic plan. we're trying to figure out how do we continue to provide great service to our customers save lives protect property. it's no secret that rochester is growing. but the rochester fire department tells me that the growth is creating new challenges. one challenge is that first responders are dealing with more diversity and different cultures... which can create a language barrier. if a fire starts if something or emergency does everybody understands what the commands would be. how do we get people out safely. now... he'll review the feedback from the community and release a strategic plan next year. the plan for now is to plan. we're gathering data we're starting to look closely at what's really happening and what's anticipated to happen in the future. if you missed the the meeting today... you have another chance to give your feedback to the fire department. they're having another meeting on thursday afternoon. it will be at fire station two from three until five./// sad news
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events