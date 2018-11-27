Speech to Text for RFD Wants Community Input

/// the rochester fire department wants to hear from you as they prepare for the future. they're looking for input from community members as they put a together a strategic plan. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox was at today's public meeting and has more.xxx our community is changing rapidly, dramatically and differently. an evolving community has local leaders looking to take a different approach to as they work to protect and serve rochester. what's happening now and what are the future opportunities and threats. so fire chief eric kerska is holding community meetings this week to get your input as they craft a strategic plan. we're trying to figure out how do we continue to provide great service to our customers save lives protect property. it's no secret that rochester is growing. but the rochester fire department tells me that the growth is creating new challenges. one challenge is that first responders are dealing with more diversity and different cultures... which can create a language barrier. if a fire starts if something or emergency does everybody understands what the commands would be. how do we get people out safely. now... he'll review the feedback from the community and release a strategic plan next year. the plan for now is to plan. we're gathering data we're starting to look closely at what's really happening and what's anticipated to happen in the future. if you missed the the meeting today... you have another chance to give your feedback to the fire department. they're having another meeting on thursday afternoon. it will be at fire station two from three until five./// sad news