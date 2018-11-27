Speech to Text for Golden Apple

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

learning. .xxx it's time now to recognize a teacher who is shaping our students to be good (citizens now and after high school. kimt news 3's katie huinker introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx this week we are honoring a north iowa band instructor who not only cares about how his students perform musically but how they perform in terms of their character. let's go congratulate mr. russ kramer with this week's golden apple award. i nominated you for the golden apple award and you won it. thank you! you're welcome. it was quite the tuesday morning for mr. russ kramer at mason city high school. i was surprised. for 17 years mr. kramer has been instructing students on playing the right notes. nat in the right style... nat at the right time. nat but that's not necessarily why his student, megan johnson nominated him. i nominated mr kramer because he's always pushing us to be better people not just in band but outside of band. it goes way beyond the music. yeah i want them to sound great but a big thing for me is character. it's not doing the right thing when people are watching, it's doing the right thing when nobody is. if mr. kramer had a slogan that would be it. and as they prepare for their annual chiristmas concert... nat mr. kramer has a way of reaching the students to really help them understand music. you sound like mashed potatoes. he's coming up with ways to apply how we are playing to real life things. it's all in an effort to help the students be the very best they can be whether they are playing their instrument or not. it's just trying to find ways hopefully to motivate the students to try to push congratulatio ns to mister kramer. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under