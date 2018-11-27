Clear

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Worth Brewing Co. and Limestone Brewers are among the 1,000 breweries that are taking part in an effort to raise money for the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

across the nation are creating a specific beer and giving 100 percent of the profits to people affected by recent wildfires in california. that includes 2 participating breweries in north iowa. kimt news 3's alex jirgens stopped by to hear why they decided to pitch in.xxx beer for fire victims-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:brewing for fire victims kimt news 3 nat tony wynohrad and josh olson own limestone brewers in osage. beer for fire victims-pkgll-12 both were shocked to see the devastation during the recent california wildfires. beer for fire victims-pkgll-10 "josh and i are both firefighters and so we feel like being part of that community that had to fight that fire." beer for fire victims-pkgll-11 several employees at sierra nevada brewing company in california were impacted by the fire. the company called on craft brewers to take part in this special brew - called resilience i-p-a - with all proceeds of the beer sold going to a relief fund. lowerthird2line:josh olson co-owner, limestone brewers "being on the fire department we've seen first hand devastation after a fire. just the little things we can do makes us feel better, hopefully it helps them feel better too." beer for fire victims-pkgll-9 peter ausenhus with worth brewing company in northwood is also participating in the effort. lowerthird2line:peter ausenhus worth brewing co. "the brewing community is pretty close and we all love making beer. it's a great opportunity to raise some funds and do something... it's not hard for us to do generally, and it's our way of helping out." beer for fire victims-pkgll-8 "we love brewing beer. we come in here, whether its nights or weekends, we just have a lot of fun doing it. if we can have a lot of fun doing this and help other people, that's just a bonus right now." in osage - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the brewers we spoke to says their resilience i-p-a should be ready in 3 to 4 weeks.
