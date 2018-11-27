Speech to Text for Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across the nation are creating a specific beer and giving 100 percent of the profits to people affected by recent wildfires in california. that includes 2 participating breweries in north iowa. kimt news 3's alex jirgens stopped by to hear why they decided to pitch in.xxx beer for fire victims-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:brewing for fire victims kimt news 3 nat tony wynohrad and josh olson own limestone brewers in osage. beer for fire victims-pkgll-12 both were shocked to see the devastation during the recent california wildfires. beer for fire victims-pkgll-10 "josh and i are both firefighters and so we feel like being part of that community that had to fight that fire." beer for fire victims-pkgll-11 several employees at sierra nevada brewing company in california were impacted by the fire. the company called on craft brewers to take part in this special brew - called resilience i-p-a - with all proceeds of the beer sold going to a relief fund. lowerthird2line:josh olson co-owner, limestone brewers "being on the fire department we've seen first hand devastation after a fire. just the little things we can do makes us feel better, hopefully it helps them feel better too." beer for fire victims-pkgll-9 peter ausenhus with worth brewing company in northwood is also participating in the effort. lowerthird2line:peter ausenhus worth brewing co. "the brewing community is pretty close and we all love making beer. it's a great opportunity to raise some funds and do something... it's not hard for us to do generally, and it's our way of helping out." beer for fire victims-pkgll-8 "we love brewing beer. we come in here, whether its nights or weekends, we just have a lot of fun doing it. if we can have a lot of fun doing this and help other people, that's just a bonus right now." in osage - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the brewers we spoke to says their resilience i-p-a should be ready in 3 to 4 weeks.