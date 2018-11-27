Clear
Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

The hospital says the employee who viewed the patient records is no longer employed there.

Posted: Tue Nov 27 15:40:58 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 15:40:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

mercy medical center north iowa is notifying around 19 hundred patients that their personal health information may have been compromised. data breach-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mercy medical center data breach mason city, ia in a statement - mercy says a recent investigation confirmed that an employee accessed patient information. the hospital says it could not confirm that all patient records were viewed for job- related purposes. mercy says the person in question is no longer employed. eric merrill of mason city was recently affected during a different data breach - and says the news is concerning.xxx data breach-sot-1 lowerthird2line:eric merrill mason city, ia "there's so much information that goes into a medical record that anybody can take a flash drive and download all that information and sell it on the black market." mercy medical center north iowa's compliance team says it is reviewing privacy practices and reinforcing education for all staff members. / people
