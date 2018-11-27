Clear

happening right now... the food and drug adminstration says its now okay to eat (some( romaine lettuce á this following a mass recall after dozens of people became sick. officials say they've traced the bad lettuce to california.... so here's what you need to know before you eat any. the fda says to be sure and check the label. and to make this easier for you... it's ordering lettuce producers to cleary label and include both the (origin and product date(. don't eat any romaine that doesn't have this information. if you come across some that isn't labeled... the grocer or business should have information posted for
ROMAINE RECALL

