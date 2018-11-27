Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are waking up to another cold morning. lows have falling into the low double digits and single digits with feel like temps around and below zero. winds will be staying breezy at 10 to 15 mph. highs will stay in the low 20s with some more sun for today. there will be times of cloud cover which will also result in some minor flurries. we will clear up for tonight before more clouds and snow chances return for wednesday. wednesday afternoon will have a chance for some like snow with minor accumulations. some spots could receive an inch, but most of the area will be staying below an inch. the temps will slowly rebound for the end of the week with highs in the upper 30's for friday. there is still a chance for more measurable snow this weekend, but the certainty is still low. we will continue to track this system going through the week. today: partly sunny/some flurries. highs: low 20s. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower double digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly cloudy/aftern oon light snow. thanks jon.