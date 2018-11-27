Clear

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Another cold day with some sun and flurries.

Posted: Tue Nov 27 05:16:08 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 06:04:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are waking up to another cold morning. lows have falling into the low double digits and single digits with feel like temps around and below zero. winds will be staying breezy at 10 to 15 mph. highs will stay in the low 20s with some more sun for today. there will be times of cloud cover which will also result in some minor flurries. we will clear up for tonight before more clouds and snow chances return for wednesday. wednesday afternoon will have a chance for some like snow with minor accumulations. some spots could receive an inch, but most of the area will be staying below an inch. the temps will slowly rebound for the end of the week with highs in the upper 30's for friday. there is still a chance for more measurable snow this weekend, but the certainty is still low. we will continue to track this system going through the week. today: partly sunny/some flurries. highs: low 20s. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower double digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly cloudy/aftern oon light snow. thanks jon.
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Staying cold today with some sun returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Image

Mason City GBB vs. Ankeny Highlights

Image

Sharing Tree in Eyota

Image

Meth use in Iowa

Image

Lourdes Caps Off Incredible Season

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Community Events