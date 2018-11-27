Speech to Text for Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when your child might be in danger.xxx (nat: "i just turned eighteen. the people who are wanting to hurt me are áá just left... " this is the phone call of a young girl who's a victim of sex trafficking. "no, i'm in the hotel room." it's a chilling example of young people in our own communities... who are in danger of getting trafficked into prostitution. (nat: "this case is a good example of why we are so grateful all of you are here tonight... " that's laura sutherland with safe harbor. she says the sex trafficker who hurt that young girl lives in the area. "he moved here actually, moved to rochester, enrolled in rctc and started trafficking out there again. i'm working with one of his clients. this is more extreme case." cases like these are why several parents áá like christie schaefer áá are here... to discuss how to keep their children safe. "it's something we don't like to think about, but it's always something in the back of your mind so it's good to get information, so that we are prepared and we can educate them and other parents throughout our community to keep everyone safe." experts say the key to keeping your children safe is to play an (active role in their lives online.... "we have a responsibility to safeguard them on the internet." as well as learn about what healthy relationships look like. "for a lot of youth they don't have a great sense of that, so if someone is asking them to keep someone secret or pressuring them, they need guidance from parents that that's not really a healthy relationship." these conversations will be helpful in the future for parents like christie áá as her 9áyeará old daughter continues to grow up. "as they get older, i think the conversations this is the second time safe harbor spoke to parents at kassoná mantorville. i'm learning southeastern minnesota is not immune to this problem... which is why it's so important parents and children have these hard conversations. calyn./// thank you isabella. other things you can do as a parent to protect your families is educating yourself on different social media outlets your child uses... and emphasize the dangers of things like sexting or talking to