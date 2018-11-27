Speech to Text for Contract for pool use terminated

some physical therapy and exercise programs for people with disabilities held at 125 live's warm water pool in rochester are now no longer being offered... and it's a decision that's not sitting well with some community members. this is a look at the facility. 125 live and a nonáprofit called exercisabilities had a contract leasing out lanes of the pool... but the two failed to reach an agreement over how much exercisability should pay.xxx "our original contract with the parks department was we were not supposed to sublease that space at any given time. somewhere along the line, exerciseabilitie s was given a sublease on that space so we scrubbed that particular contract because it's not legally binding and when we reá wrote the contract, we brought it up to our standards of market value rate." the matter will be discussed at a committee of the whole meeting. 125álive will be asked to provide an explanation of how their facilities are used á what their policies are á and why things changed with exercisabilities