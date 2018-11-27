Clear

Mason City GBB vs. Ankeny Highlights

Posted: Mon Nov 26 21:14:03 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 21:14:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

after thanksgiving break á high school basketball returned to the hardwoods tonight. the mason city girls were one of those teams á looking to complete its three game homestand. on a two game win streak á mason city looking to roll past ankeny. but the mohawks had some heighth to compete against á sara mccullough gets the ball out top and drives to the rack for the easy layáin. she went for 23. then the mohawks take advantage of motion offense finding megan meyer on the backdoor layup. the hawkeye commit had 31 of her own. then anna deets á no good from three but jaeda whitner crashes the boards for the putback. and the mohawks go on improve to three and oh with a 72 to 58 win.xxx tonight was a really good win for us we played against a really good team and we had some tough times but i thought we got through it and played pretty good defense for the most part which is something we're focusing on so i thought it was a good win. mohawks play its first road game tomorrow night at ames and return home on december 7th against valley.
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
