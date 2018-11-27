Clear

Sharing Tree in Eyota

Students are donating food to people in need.

Posted: Mon Nov 26 21:13:24 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 21:13:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Sharing Tree in Eyota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

box stores, or even online./// it's that time of year... the season of giving. and doverá eyota students are in the spirit of giving to families in need. through this sharing tree you can drop off noná perishable food items that will go to people in the community. bryanna anderson is a teacher and organizer of the sharing tree. she tells káiámá t that people who donate are helping their neighbors.xxx they realize they're more connected to it, more involved more adapt to help because they feel like some way some how they'll know the family. you can drop off donations at doveráeyota middle and high schools... or the city
Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Image

Mason City GBB vs. Ankeny Highlights

Image

Sharing Tree in Eyota

Image

Meth use in Iowa

Image

Lourdes Caps Off Incredible Season

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Image

Foundations in Personal Finance

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events