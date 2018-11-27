Speech to Text for Sharing Tree in Eyota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

box stores, or even online./// it's that time of year... the season of giving. and doverá eyota students are in the spirit of giving to families in need. through this sharing tree you can drop off noná perishable food items that will go to people in the community. bryanna anderson is a teacher and organizer of the sharing tree. she tells káiámá t that people who donate are helping their neighbors.xxx they realize they're more connected to it, more involved more adapt to help because they feel like some way some how they'll know the family. you can drop off donations at doveráeyota middle and high schools... or the city