Speech to Text for Meth use in Iowa

while the opioid epidemic may garner a lot of attention nationally... methamphetami ne use is a very real and very serious problem growing in the midwest. now the iowa department of public health is showing for the first time that those seeking help for meth addiction are out numbering those coming in for marijuana. káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking to a man in recovery about the trend.xxx every day is a struggle. since high school á brent svejda's been battling substance abuse. in a treatment facility several times. when it comes to those seeking helpáá he's not surprised. i've heard kids say it's easier for them to find a sack of meth than a bag of marijuana. now with three kids of his own... he and his fiance are going to be open about the struggles with addiction. it's very scary you know me and my fianc! we told her selves were going to be open and honest with her children and let him know the battle that we went through. and that's something those with prairie ridge integrated health think is important for svejda and anyone battling addiction. the children grandchildren of individuals with addiction have a four times higher rate when they become adults of addiction in comparison to the population that doesn't have that family history. locally á grunhovd and her staff are still seeing more people coming in for treatment for marijuana, but it's not by much. a couple percent difference which you know over the course of the year could be 10 or less individuals. svejda has been sober for the last two years... but minus a few slips. i'm having a bad day running to someone i know they offer me this and boom i'm back on my knees. he wants everyone to understand the daily struggle and stigma that comes with being an addict. addicts are not bad people sometimes we do bad things but it's to get us or next fixed yell we're no different than anybody other person we're people seeking treatment for alcohol still tops the list on both the state and local level.///