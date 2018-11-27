Speech to Text for Lourdes Caps Off Incredible Season

it was a big day for the lourdes eagles as it captured it's second state title in the last three years. káiámát news 3 sports zach gilleland was at uás bank stadium on saturday with the story on how the eagles were able to place another trophy in the display case.xxx well the action was decided right here behind me inside the absolutley gargantuan us bank stadium here in downtown minneapolis. the lourdes eagles are your 2018 class 3a state champions after defeating fairmont 24 to 7. and head coach mike kesler would be the first one to tell you that this year's state championship, was because of last season. "we had the seniors, last years juniors, we sat them down in the auditorium. and we said hey, it starts tomorrow and they really took that." to say that the lourdes eagles were dominant this season is a bit of an understatemen t. win... after win... it culminated with their third 3a state title in five seasons. one player that stood out in the win over fairmont was running back zach jungels whose running style has given him a new name. "i don't feel bad about it, it's my nickname. the antelope man." the antelope man ran for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50 yard tád that helped put the game out of reach. "i almost fumbled the ball too, i guess yeah i was too excited when i was running. i saw a lot of green grass." his teammate pat leary said it was a product of the hard work jungels hat put in all year. "he was in the weight room every single day after he was running, doing sprints. you know we all fed off him in the offseason, he was a great vibe in the weight room. after all the work the team has put in throughout the season, it has finally paid off. it was another dominant season for the lourdes eagles and they cap it off with another state championship.