Speech to Text for Traveling Home from the Holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many people flying back from their thanksgiving destinations are stuck on the ground after more than 7 inches of snow fell at chicago o'hare international airport. take a look... the chicago department of aviation says more than 800 flights to oá hare between midnight and about 10 aám were canceled today. that's after 700 flights were canceled sunday. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan joins us live now from rochester international airport with how travelers are coping á brooke?xxx well calynáthis storm may not be hitting us here but the effects of it sure are. my parents flew into the rochester international airport to visit me for the holiday last week and were supposed to fly out this morning into chicago and then on to ohio. but thanks to the "they can't get us out until wednesday." this morning we woke up to learn my parents wouldn't be getting back to ohio the way we had originally planned. "we got an alert on our phone saying it was canceled landing in chicago." "we were planning on getting back, i have people watching the dogs and my husband has work tomorrow morning." there were 4 cancellations and 1 delay going out of the rochester international airport into chicago oáhare today... and while the flights may have been on time for this eveningáthey are all completely booked. "yeah, it's disappointing." "so we were on hold with united for about 40 minutes so when we finally got through, she told us that the flights were cancelled not only for today but they were full tomorrow and we actually would not be able to get on a flight until wednesday and that's actually not a possibility for us so we decided to rent a car and get on the road today for about an 11 hour drive." and while they were refunded for their returning flightáit wasn't a smooth process. "the money back for the flight was a little bit frustrating. it has to go back on a card that was gift card so thats going to be a little bit of a frustration for us so we rented a car which was pretty easy, we did that online." so nowáthey hit the road. but both sayá the hassle of dealing with the storm was well worth it. "we would do it again, this is my parents hope to get into ohio this evening. they say the next time they plan on coming out in the winteráthey'll be talking with our meteorologist s beforehand. reporting live in rochester, brooke mckivergan, kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. luckily á our area