Speech to Text for Detecting Gas in Your Home

of marijuana./// a house explosion that sent debris flying in saint paul... has some local residents on edge. the friday morning blast left a man who was found inside with significant burns as well as a broken arm and pelvis. he underwent surguery on saturday. the explosion damaged nearby homes and businesses and displaced 11 people from their homes. authorities say a gas leak could be to blame for the blast á but the investigation is ongoing./// when it comes to smelling natural gas in your home á those at the rochester fire department say they'd rather you call in and have it be a false alarm to play it safe. signs of a leak you should be aware of include... a gasálike odor á a sudden headache, feeling sleepy or dizzy... and of course if you do have a carbon monoxide detector, listen for that alarm to sound. firefighters tell kimt having a carbon monoxide detector in the house is one of the best ways to prevent a leak from escalating to an emergency situation.xxx "exit the home immediately, go ahead and call 911 call your gas company as well don't be turning on light switches or using telephones or turning on tvs or that sort of thing we want to avoid any sort of ignition sources that are around us and vacate the home and then call for help." and kuhlman says this is the perfect time of year to get your applicances checked by the manufactuer to be sure there are