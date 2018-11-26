Speech to Text for Foundations in Personal Finance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new program being taught in some north iowa high schools could help future college students. radio talk show host dave ramsey's "foundations in personal finance" curriculum is being taught in five schools... including forest city high school. the curriculum is sponsored by waldorf university. renae littrell is the director for academic outreach at waldorf... and spoke with students earlier this semester. she says the program is getting students to think about how to achieve debtáfree education.xxx "how am i going to fund my education, what research do i need to do to find these affordable options? and just to let them know that there are many resources out there and affordable avenues. it takes a little bit of planning and thinking and communication with parents and family members to get them started on that track towards debt free education." the curriculum is taught in over 40