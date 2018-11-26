Speech to Text for Minnesota Dept. of Education propose change to science standards

thank you alex. the minnesota department of education is looking to update the way students learn about climate change. throughout the month of november... members of the department held hearings throughout minnesota to get the public's perspective. earlier this month... they posted the first draft of the minnesota ká12 science education standards. that's the academic standard that all minnesota students will need to know. they want to change the language regarding climate change... they suggest adding that climate change is "human caused". diana flores is a recent high school graduate... and she wishes she learned more about climate change while in school.xxx i think it is important more students know what's going on with climate change and about the human cause because we have done things that affected the earth. members of the department are set to make decision by next