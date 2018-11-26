Clear

Minnesota Dept. of Education propose change to science standards

Members are proposing to change the language with climate change to say "human caused."

Posted: Mon Nov 26 16:48:01 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 16:48:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Minnesota Dept. of Education propose change to science standards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you alex. the minnesota department of education is looking to update the way students learn about climate change. throughout the month of november... members of the department held hearings throughout minnesota to get the public's perspective. earlier this month... they posted the first draft of the minnesota ká12 science education standards. that's the academic standard that all minnesota students will need to know. they want to change the language regarding climate change... they suggest adding that climate change is "human caused". diana flores is a recent high school graduate... and she wishes she learned more about climate change while in school.xxx i think it is important more students know what's going on with climate change and about the human cause because we have done things that affected the earth. members of the department are set to make decision by next
Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Image

Foundations in Personal Finance

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education propose change to science standards

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Protecting your information while shopping online

Image

Zumbro River Sediment Removal

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events