Clear

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

cold temps, snow, and a wintry mix in the forecast.

Posted: Mon Nov 26 16:44:45 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 16:44:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. thanks to the powerful snow storm now located over the great lakes region, we're experiencing an onslaught of very frigid air. cold temperatures will remain in the forecast until the end of the week, with highs only reaching into the low to upper 20s from today through wednesday. flurries/light snow will linger tonight but will struggle to amount to anything more than a light dusting á if even that. the main concern will be the chilly temperatures mixing with winds around 10á15 mph from the northwest. this will force wind chills well below zero for tonight and tomorrow morning. heavier snow chances return to the area come late wednesday night through thursday. this will lead to minor accumulation and a slick morning commute for thursday. as our temperatures return to the 30s for the weekend, we're tracking the return of a wintry mix pattern both saturday and sunday. tonight: mostly cloudy/flurrie s. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: partly to mostly sunny/afterno on flurries. highs: near 20. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night:
Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
