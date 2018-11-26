Speech to Text for Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. thanks to the powerful snow storm now located over the great lakes region, we're experiencing an onslaught of very frigid air. cold temperatures will remain in the forecast until the end of the week, with highs only reaching into the low to upper 20s from today through wednesday. flurries/light snow will linger tonight but will struggle to amount to anything more than a light dusting á if even that. the main concern will be the chilly temperatures mixing with winds around 10á15 mph from the northwest. this will force wind chills well below zero for tonight and tomorrow morning. heavier snow chances return to the area come late wednesday night through thursday. this will lead to minor accumulation and a slick morning commute for thursday. as our temperatures return to the 30s for the weekend, we're tracking the return of a wintry mix pattern both saturday and sunday. tonight: mostly cloudy/flurrie s. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: partly to mostly sunny/afterno on flurries. highs: near 20. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night: