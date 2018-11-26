Speech to Text for Protecting your information while shopping online

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

safe shopping on cyber monday-stngr-2 you may be browsing for special deals on christmas gifts as part of cyber monday. strategy company adobe insights predicts that shoppers are expected to spend a record 7-point-8 billion dollars online today. however - those online purchases could put you at risk. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with online shoppers today. he joins us live in the newsroom. alex?xxx dental care for 2nd graders-nrintro-2 amy - while you are browsing your favorite web retailers... you may not think about hackers workers to steal your information. today i spoke with online shoppers to see what they do to protect themselves.xxx safe shopping on cyber monday-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:staying safe on cyber monday mason city, ia cyber monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year after black friday. but according to a survey by express v-p-n... about 15 percent of americans are concerned about cybersecurity when shopping online. joelle kruger and her fiance george have shopped online before... and say if you're in a public place - it's best to use a secure wi-fi connection. lowerthird2line:joelle kruger minneapolis, mn "use your own personal wifi if you can when you're purchasing things. make sure that the website is something you can trust like amazon or a bigger store like walmart or target." safe shopping on cyber monday-pkg-8 austin hayes works on computers at iowa cell phones and repair. he has been a victim of hacking after using pay pal... and recommends not storing your personal information on your computer. lowerthird2line:austin hayes iowa cell phones and repair "i don't like to leave my information on a website, anywhere almost, even on my emails and passwords, especially my credit card information. i make sure all of that's deleted whenever i'm done. i even clear my history and my data when i'm done with that just to get rid of it and make sure nobody else besides me can see it." lowerthird2line:staying safe on cyber monday mason city, ia if you're wanting to take advantage of hot online deals... hayes says to use common sense. "if you're scrolling through instagram or your twitter or facebook or anything like that, and you're seeing the advertisements where they're saying 80-95% off, it's most likely a scam to try and lure you to give them your credit card information or they're just not going to give you a product." / dental care for 2nd graders-nrtag-2 another tip is to look in the address bar at the top of your screen. look for h-t-t- p-s at the beginning of a web address... as well as a padlock icon. those indicate that information sent over that site is encrypted. that process converts data into codes to protect it from hackers. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. if you are shopping from a tablet or smartphone... it is best to shop on a vendor's app instead of a web browser - as a vendor has more control over their own apps. / an officer killed in a shooting