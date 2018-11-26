Clear
Zumbro River Sediment Removal

The project could impact your commute.

Posted: Mon Nov 26 14:37:33 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 14:37:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

it's a project that will prevent serious flooding in rochester. dredging of the zumbro river starts today...and it could impact your commute. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox has more. he joins us live in rochester. jeremiah...some people may need to temporarily change their route?xxx zumbro dredging-liveintro-2 amy..raquel...i'm here by the zumbro river where city workers are shutting down parts of this area to haul trucks of sediment out of the river. so those who want to go for a walk or bike ride in this area will have to find a different route.xxx zumbro dredging-minipkg-1 zumbro dredging-minipkg-2 megan moeller works for the city public works department and tells me they're closing certain parts of trails along the zumbro river. one trail closing during the project is the bike trail near the government center. the city is removing sediment...which helps prevent major flooding if heavy rain happened. if the city didn't dredge the river the water could leave the channel...potent ially causing serious impact on area business and homes. lowerthird2line:megan moeller communication coordinator, rochester public works sot: if and when there's a flooding event in the future the flood control project is working as it should be / zumbro dredging-livetag-2 the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah, this will be the fourth time the entire channel was dredged. / next on
