Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A very cold start to the week.

Posted: Mon Nov 26 05:20:08 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 05:20:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((cold air has moved in to start this work week after the snow storm passed over the midwest. we stayed snow free over the weekend, but now the clouds will be over us leading to a chance for flurries. highs will only make it to near 20's with feel like temps staying in the single digits and teens all day. tuesday won't have much of a change as we start in the single digits with cloud cover and a chance for some flurries. most of wednesday will see clouds with highs in the mid and upper 20's. light snow and wintry mix chances will drift through wednesday night and thursday morning leading to minor accumulations. we will jump to the mid 30's for the rest of the week and weekend. there is a chance for snow and wintry mix for the weekend. we will be monitoring this as we get closer to saturday. today: mostly cloudy/flurry chance. highs: near 20. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits/near 10. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy/flurry chance thanks
Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -1°
More winter temps to start the week.
