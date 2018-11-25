Speech to Text for Love Over Fear event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crimes./// it's been nearly a month since a gunman burst into a pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire... killing 11 people. tonight á community and faith groups continue to come together at the first congregationa l united church of christ in mason city. kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us live from our mason city newsroom to explain why. alex?xxx calyn á community members came together for an event called "love over fear" á a response to hate. people of different faiths started discussions and played music to express against hatred. i was able to sit in on the presentation... and spoke with those on what this means.xxx alan steckman is with the mason city jewish congregation. last year á he received an explicit antiá semitic voicemail... and got together with pastor chuck kelsey to gather community members to express and encourage love. with the response they received last year á they wanted to build on that to respond toward hate crimes. "there's so many hate crimes, there's political hate, there's racial hate, there's anti semitism, there's hate for the muslim community. let's talk about hate." kelsey thinks there's an atmosphere that allows hatred... and people are aware of it he just hopes that others can become (more aware. "if there are more people who are aware of it, like tonight, can gather together to at least express a little bit their concern, and to draw together to change the ethos of the community, then some amazing things can happen." while this was a conversation... steckman hopes that this can turn into a spark of change. "i'm hoping that our response today grows, that other people that came here will spread the word and it about 50 people attended tonight's event... and kelsey tells me that through facebook live... about 80 people were able to watch it. live in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3.///