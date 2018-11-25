Speech to Text for Opening weekend for Castle Community

online./// it's the final day of opening weekend for rochester's new community space called "castle community." and were seeing how the big reveal went. noura anderson is one of the artists who has been with the project since day one. she says more than a thousand people came out to the first look this weekend... which included events like a concert and a popáup artists market. anderson also notes the cameo restaurant has been at capacity since it opened on friday. the positive turnout almost leaves her speechless.xxx it's hard to believe its real and it's here, and its so exciting. the public just got a first look this weekend. the entire community space is scheduled