Clear

Opening weekend for Castle Community

Castle Community will officially open at the beginning of December.

Posted: Sun Nov 25 21:21:02 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 25 21:21:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

online./// it's the final day of opening weekend for rochester's new community space called "castle community." and were seeing how the big reveal went. noura anderson is one of the artists who has been with the project since day one. she says more than a thousand people came out to the first look this weekend... which included events like a concert and a popáup artists market. anderson also notes the cameo restaurant has been at capacity since it opened on friday. the positive turnout almost leaves her speechless.xxx it's hard to believe its real and it's here, and its so exciting. the public just got a first look this weekend. the entire community space is scheduled
Community Events