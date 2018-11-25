Speech to Text for Shop Local First Campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the holiday shopping season is in full swing... and a local area chamber of commerce is making sure you're keeping those shopping dollars close to home. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about the rochester chamber's "shop local first" campaign.xxx you might be seeing billaboards like this or signs like this in rochester... it's all part of the chamber of commerce's shop local first campaign. the campaign has 2 major goals... remind people that small business is the backbone of the community... and that rochester has it all á there's no need to drive to the cities for great food and shopping. angela chavez is a shopper in rochester and says the campaign is a good idea, since small shops are unique. i just enjoy the smaller stores. just they have different things that they don't have in the big stores. the campaign is also giving small businesses these thank you cards to give to customers, saying thank you for the support. in rochester, the shop local first campaign lasts through the holiday season.///