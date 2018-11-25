Speech to Text for Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

while we were able to peacefully watch the snow fall from a distance, we couldn't escape the clouds and the breezy conditions. these two things led to very cool temperatures that couldn't get out of the 20's today. in fact, lows tonight will fall to the lower double digits. we will remain in the same pattern for monday, meaning the clouds continue along with the breeze, keeping highs in the lower 20's. tuesday won't have much of a change as we start in the single digits with cloud cover and a chance for some flurries. most of wednesday will see clouds with highs in the mid 20's. light snow showers will drift through wednesday night and thursday morning leading to minor accumulations. we will jump to the mid 30's for the rest of the week and weekend with our next major system likely delivering a rain/snow mix over the weekend. tonight: mostly cloudy/windy. lows: low double digits. winds: north northwest at 15 to 25 mph. sunday: partly sunny/breezy. highs: low 20s. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. sunday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits.