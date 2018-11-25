Clear

5K Run

5K Run in mason city

Posted: Sat Nov 24 21:53:22 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 21:53:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for 5K Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of runners gathered in downtown mason city to compete in the "rum with rudolph 5ák fun run" there was a variety of competitors in today's event ranging from young children, avid runners, to even seniors. the run began at fat hill brewery and went to john adams middle school and back. mason city student and cross country runner á michael rowe á says thanksgiving meals made today's run a little more difficult.xxx a little bit yeah i had my third thanksgiving meal last night and uh could feel it a little bit this morning. it didn't hurt michael too much as michael was the first to cross the finish line. he also had a lot of success for the mohawks this season as he was a state finalist in the state cross country championships
We avoid the snow but not the cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

