Speech to Text for 5K Run

of runners gathered in downtown mason city to compete in the "rum with rudolph 5ák fun run" there was a variety of competitors in today's event ranging from young children, avid runners, to even seniors. the run began at fat hill brewery and went to john adams middle school and back. mason city student and cross country runner á michael rowe á says thanksgiving meals made today's run a little more difficult.xxx a little bit yeah i had my third thanksgiving meal last night and uh could feel it a little bit this morning. it didn't hurt michael too much as michael was the first to cross the finish line. he also had a lot of success for the mohawks this season as he was a state finalist in the state cross country championships