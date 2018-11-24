Clear

Trail dedicated in Rochester

George Poch had a trail dedicated to him, after he played an instrumental role in developing it.

Posted: Sat Nov 24 20:43:17 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 20:43:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Trail dedicated in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á and mayor bill schikel./// a trail in rochester is being dedicated to a man who played a large role in its creation. god has 2 dwellings. one in heaven and the other in a meek and thankful heart the founder of the izaak walton league read those words to george poch (poke) á as the league believes the quote symbolizes him. he was honored today with the dedication of the george poch (poke) trail at the izaak walton league wetlands... a one mile loop he was instrumental in developing years ago.xxx the interesting thing about this area is that it actually evolved in time. you'd go from grazing land to a forest to wetlands and it's interesting how things happen just by nature itself poch (poke) used the help of explorer scouts to make
