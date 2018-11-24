Speech to Text for Small Business Saturday

hunt for deals there. today á customers are shopping (small and local. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was in chatfield for small business saturday... finding out how it affects business owners and the local economy.xxx the streets of chatfield are lined with cars á as many shoppers hit downtown for a day of shopping. small businesses across southeast minnesota are taking part in small business saturday and especially in a small community like chatfield á shopping local and shopping small can make a big difference. "the big box stores get a lot of business on black friday, so small business saturday is great for the local people." melissa klema owns adourn á a repurposed furniture and home goods store. she's one of the many local businesses owners in chatfield celebrating small business saturday... and she says spending your money locally makes an impact not just in her store á but all across the community. "when you shop small, it honestly really does go straight to families and the people that live locally in your community so it's a really good way to give back to your community, it makes jobs in your community." just across the street from adourn á bick n berry boutique is just as busy. owners angie bicknesc and brayonna berry think the community is always supportive of the small businesses... and today is an extension of that support. "it's almost like a sense of community, so everybody's proud to be from a small community and at the same time, see it booming, so it's important because it brings other surrounding communities in to chatfield." it's a popular time of year to get holiday shopping done. both adourn and bick n berry think shopping small and shopping local is a great way to put gifts under the tree. "people don't have to leave the town. they can do it all right here in town. whether it's here, across the street, getting their hair cut, going down to the gas station, going to the coffee shop to grab a cup of coffee, going to the restaurant to grab a drink or lunch together, spending time together doing christmas shopping. it is like a one stop shop. there's a american express reports that shop small saturday began in 2011. since then... uás costumers have spent 85á billion dollars in total on this day at independent stores and restaurants. that's over the course of