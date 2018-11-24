Clear

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Posted: Sat Nov 24 17:23:03 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 17:23:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

the highlights dozens of runners gathered in mason city to take part in the "rum with rudolph 5ák fun run. the ages of the participants ranged anywhere from children to seniors. the participants began at fat hill brewing á ran along state street to john adams middle school á and back the winner of today's race was none other than mason city high school's very own michael rowe who competed in the cross country state finals earlier in october.xxx you know it was just a nice fun run came out here and just fun to compete again you know first run since state and uh just fun to see all the guys out here and everyone ran well, it was a good time. runners were treated to water and snacks at the finish line á and those ages 21 and over received rum chata from fat hill brewing for
