IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Posted: Sat Nov 24 17:20:05 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 17:20:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people across the state of iowa are taking part in small business saturday too á and employees are seeing the big boom. mason city's home for the holidays event is today á drawing in large crowds of people to downtown restaurants and small shops through a variety of activities. mary rohne (roney) of beanzy's coffee bar in mason city says as a result á she has seen a larger number of people come into the shop throughout the day.xxx oh yeah, lot, lot of people um it's been really busy here today. it's usually just busy here in the morning the afternoon kind of lulls but it's been consistent the whole day. many downtown mason city businesses took part in today's festivities with refreshments.. . gift bags and goodies. there was also a 5ák run
We avoid the snow but not the cold.
