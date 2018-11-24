Speech to Text for Your Saturday StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx sigh, yet another foggy/cloudy day across the kimt viewing area and unfortunately, we stay just as gloomy for sunday. but there is reason to cheer because the viewing area will be missing out on the snow completely, save for a few minor flurries in the morning on sunday, as southern and western iowa get slammed with some hefty snow totals. otherwise it will be cool sunday with highs in the middle to upper 20's thanks to a breezy north northwest wind with cloud cover continuing. finally we get the sun to return on monday through wednesday but much colder air will accompany the sun with highs in the mid 20's and lows in near 10 degrees. light snow will return on thursday as we slowly start to warm up. highs will be back to 40 degrees on saturday with rain showers moving through. the rain may turn to snow come sunday depending on the track of the system. tonight: cloudy. lows: mid 20s. winds: north at 10 to 20 mph. sunday: mostly cloudy/isolate d am flurries. highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: north northwest at 15 to 20 mph. sunday night: thanks brandon.///