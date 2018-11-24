Speech to Text for Black Friday Cleanup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

uás retailers saw millions of shoppers come through their doors á hunting for black friday deals. it made for a busy day for employees... picking up strewn clothing and restocking shelves. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live outside jcpenney at the apache mall in rochester to tell us more about the aftermath of this shopping holiday á isabella? xxx katie... jcpenny closed their doors at 10 ... and while the superbowl of retail is wrapping up for shoppers... it's far from over for some employees as they clean up. xxx "there's probably 4 or 5,000 items that we will actually have to fold down and get back on their stacks decent." it's a lengthy and tiring process... for jcpenny employees who've spent the better part of their day on their feet..... "sweaters, pants, sweatshirts, anything that was folded. you look at these tables, some of them are a bigger mess than others." it's not pretty how customers leave the store. "you run into a table and you'll find it where they've been digging through a size, so there's 30 items tore up, it's on a corner or intersection, where people use it for a drop zone." mark tells me has worked in retail most of his life and says every black friday is the same. "the conditions are similar each area. there are some areas that look like a laundry basket." as a result of customers' messes... "we will run crew straight through the weekend." dan monahan... is just one of the many shoppers tackling crowds to score a deal... he say people need to be more considerate of their surroundings. "people should put more effort into putting the clothes back onto the shelves after they look at things because the store employees go through a lot of effort to make things look really nice." in fact... he tells me has some advice for consumers. "if you take it down, hang it back up, it's just like your own home. treat it just like your own home." mark tells me there were more than 4,500 people that came through the doors here today at jcpenny. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella... the national retail federation reports an estimated 116 million people shopped online or in