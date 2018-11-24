Speech to Text for Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

tonight is the annual 'here comes santa claus event in downtown rochester... complete with letters to the north pole, santa and the lighting of the christmas tree in peace plaza. the ceremony was led by mister and misses claus and of course, mayor brede. but... as santa was waiting to be rescued from old city hall, the fire department had to make an unplanned pit stop to rescue the mayor from the elevator inside the parking garage! everyone got out safely, and the night continued as planned. this will be the mayor's last time doing the christmas tree lighting. xxx "well theres so many things im doing that it's the last one that its bitter sweet but its joyous and the joy out numbers the fact that its the last one, but the time of year is that peace and love and compassion to everybody.' if you're looking for more ways to spread the christmas cheer this weekend, the history center is giving mayowood christmas