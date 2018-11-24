Clear

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

A holiday tradition takes over the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 20:46:43 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 20:46:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight is the annual 'here comes santa claus event in downtown rochester... complete with letters to the north pole, santa and the lighting of the christmas tree in peace plaza. the ceremony was led by mister and misses claus and of course, mayor brede. but... as santa was waiting to be rescued from old city hall, the fire department had to make an unplanned pit stop to rescue the mayor from the elevator inside the parking garage! everyone got out safely, and the night continued as planned. this will be the mayor's last time doing the christmas tree lighting. xxx "well theres so many things im doing that it's the last one that its bitter sweet but its joyous and the joy out numbers the fact that its the last one, but the time of year is that peace and love and compassion to everybody.' if you're looking for more ways to spread the christmas cheer this weekend, the history center is giving mayowood christmas
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Image

Local dancers aim to win three state titles

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Community Events