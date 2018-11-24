Speech to Text for Billboard Causing Disagreement

on tuesday, virgils auto care put this billboard up on (pulver towing's lot. "they just come in here and said theyre putting the billboard up, the workers came in here and asked if its okay i said it is okay, theres nothing i can do about it so i said go ahead and put it up." and schafer says he's gotten quite the response from not only his customers but also (other tow truck companies. "we've had hundreds of phone calls mainly friends customers and even competetors all of our cempetitors have called in from out of town. owatonna, redwing, all over. they just cannot believe the unprofessiona lism that's occuring here on this billboard." but one of the new owners of virgils disagrees. "i don't feel it to be unprofessiona l its part of a large campaign that were doing. if we were only doing this one billboard and we were taking both sides of it. then yeah that would be proprbly be maybe unprofessiona l becase it has a specific message to it but fairway has built us out a great campaign but that billboard will change out eventually because its going to move. we have the same billboard on i90 as well." schafer tells me despite the business side of things, he feels it's wrong. "just kind of disrespected maybe... there's plenty of other places to put a billboard." and on the flip sideájohnson says its all a business move. "it's just a great asset its got over 300,000 impressions just impressions, not just driveby views, it has 2 different sky cams that see it." but at the end of the dayá business or personal, each company just wants what's best for their sales and their customers. "you never make it in anything, in any business... you just have to keep going forward." "it's about the customers getting off the road those at pulvers say in 7 years, the billboard's lease will be up and then they will own the billboard and can do what they want with it.