Speech to Text for John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hopkins/park tonight. just 13 seconds into the first period, hp's kate kasica is there to rebound the loose puck into the net and they lead 1á0. look at the celly there. a few seconds later it's the rockets turn, and ally halverson is just filthy, a laser of a shot and jm ties it up and we're only a minute into the game. defense coming to play here for john marshall, erin brousseau is right in front of the net but anysia heimer makes a great save to keep it tied. the rockets however