Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Gym owners see a spike as people look to work off their holiday meals.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 16:52:57 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 16:52:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

yesterday á many people overindulged on their favorite thanksgiving foods today á some of them returned to the gym with hopes of burning off some of those extra calories. according to the calorie control council á the average american consumes over 45áhundred calories on the nationally celebrated holiday. justin zimmerman of náiáp fitness in mason city says he saw a spike in attendance this for sure, earlier this morning we started off really busy lots of people lifting free weights, treadmills, slowed down a bit over the lunch hour but i expect it to pick up a lot over the evening. zimmerman also says gyms tend to see an increase in attendance around the holidays á particularly new years á but it doesn't lead to as many new memberships as up
