Clear

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Minnesotans are encouraged to get outdoors this Black Friday and enjoy some shopping.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 16:51:34 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 16:51:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this black friday in stores... others took advantage of "free park friday" in minnesota. governor mark dayton announced entrance fees to all minnesota state parks and recreation areas are waived for today... to encourage minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends on the day after thanksgiving. we found gwen hiking in whitewater state park. her love of the outdoors is why she decided to spend her day outside rather than in stores. xxx "oh, this is the kind of atmosphere i much more appreciate and enjoy and i figured this was the last warm day of the year possibly." the minnesota governor's office says state parks are located within thirty miles of almost all
Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Black Friday shoppers say it hasn't lost its luster

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Image

Biggest Time for Christmas Tree Sales

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events