Speech to Text for First Black Friday without major retail store

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city... this is southbridge mall's first black friday without major anchor store.. younkers. so how much are the other retailers being affected? káiámát news three's brian tabick us live in mason city with the answer á brian? katie á i stumbled across this story while preáblack friday shopping yesterday. after talking to several business owners i'm finding out they aren't being impacted by the closing of younkersáá but that's not to say they aren't still worried. xxx natural sound chuck dirks and his son are out checking some of the deals and trying to shop local. unique iowa hawkeye them or something maybe at a lower price and you get to basically by it right now dirks is formally from mason city and says he and his family wanted to come see how much the mall had changed since it was built. come back to the mall to see what is changed it's been such a long time and see what's still left he's surpised to hear that many of the stores in the mall haven't been hurt by the closing of younkers. you lose two anchors that are dying and the people that come into younker's and jc pennies there any venture out to get some to eat or drink or similar smaller stores are something else rick larson, owner of larson redzone sports, says this black friday even shocked him with how many people are stopping in. we were open last night from 6 to 11 and we saw a good foot traffic i think all the stores here did this tuesday á the mason city city council is set to vote on a new developer for a key part of the river city renaissance project... a hotel. the river city renaissance project is a development project expected to bring a museum, convention center á and multipurpose arena to downtown... near and in the southbridge mall... which larson believes will bring in even more customers. it's a numbers game and you know if you have events going on is going to be two or 3000 people come to an event you know a certain amount of people are going to be walking around nearby but until that project becomes a reality, larson katie á besides larsons... a number of stores in the mall told me they have about the same number people coming in and out of their stores yesterday and today. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. coming up at ten we will hear what larson thinks after another store in the mall has confirmed they're leaving southbridge.