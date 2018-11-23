Speech to Text for Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

festival of trees is now underway in charles city. 13 christmas trees are on display at otto's oasis in charles city. each one represents a different nonprofit organization. people can go and donate money to their favorite tree and the organization will get those funds. lori otto says there is a great need for funding for all of the local organizations. xxx it just helps them out with expenses they might have bigger than that though i think it just draws awareness to what the causes and is very helpful and it's a fun thing to do every year for them the charles city chamber of commerce will be donating funds to the winning nonáprofit as well. the fundraiser goes through the end of december./// we