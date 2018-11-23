Speech to Text for Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

friday sales are still going on á tomorrow is another busy shopping holiday... small business saturday. kimt news 3's alex jirgens talked with some small business owners who are gearing up for the big day of sales in mason city. he joins us now live á alex?xxx katie á market 1á24 here on north delaware in mason city just closed for the day. but tomorrow the store will open at 10 aám. the store is one of many small businesses across the country that will be open tomorrow for the annual event. owner katie wold says that the shopping holiday is a benefit for both local stores and shoppers alike.xxx market 1á24 has been in business for 7 years. "our store is all about atmosphere. and the big box store is definitely not about atmosphere." wold notes that business tends to pick up around small business saturday. "it's hard to tell if it's just the season or because people are in town for the holidays or whatever. but sure." multiliner gfx the desgination small business saturday was started by american express in 20á 10... as a way to support and celebrate local stores. over at lucy & olive... coáowner brenda jacobs explains why she believes more shoppers are choosing to support small á local businesses. "i think they actually like the experience of coming into the store and seeing the tactile things that you don't see online... hanging out with us... being around, seeing what they're getting and not hoping for the best when you order from amazon and then you kinda hear some of the horror stories." both jacobs and wold say they like the concept of the shopping holiday. "i think it's wonderful. i according to the national federation of independent business... 108 million shoppers spent nearly 13 billion on small business saturday last year. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt thank you alex. according to a resolution for small business saturday passed by the uás senate last week.. there are a little over 30 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the country's private sector workforce.///